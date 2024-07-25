The stuntman has appeared in more than 120 films and has often worked as Bud Spencer’s stunt double in iconic films.

He was a great help to an icon of Italian and international cinema. Professionals like him made it possible to create great masterpieces, especially for certain “deeds” that the actors would have to perform on the set. We are talking about one Stuntmanand not just any one.

Actor and stuntman dies at 86 Arnaldo Dell’Acquaknown for having been the stunt double of a symbol of Italian cinema, especially that of Spaghetti Western all’italiana, as he was defined by critics already in the Seventies. We are talking about Bud Spencer, born Carlo Pedersoli, a great actor who needed the stuntman to shoot several scenes in numerous films.

There sad news was communicated by his brother Ottaviano on social media, with emotion: “You were my guide and my mentor. I will always love you immensely and you will always remain in my heart. Have a good trip, your pupil Ottaviano”.

Arnaldo Dell’Acqua passed away just two days ago, on July 23, in Rome. The stuntman’s brother Ottaviano made it known through a Facebook post. The post talks about the stuntman and his love for his profession: “Another pillar of the stuntman world has left us. Arnaldo Dell’Acqua, known to all as Aldo, was a great enthusiast of his work. […] His thoughts accompany you with joy, as he would have wanted. A big hug, my brother”.

Born in Campobasso on May 14, 1938 into a family of stuntmen, Arnaldo Dell’Acqua began his career career in the circus world. His career as a stuntman and stand-in began in Cinecittà. He has appeared in more than 120 films and has often worked as a stand-in for Bud Spencer. The stuntman has appeared in films such as “They Call Me Trinity…”, “…They Still Call Me Trinity”, “Bigfoot the Cop”, “Life Is Sometimes Very Hard, Isn’t It, Providence?”, “The Invincible Three”, “The Norman Sword”, “They Call Me Tresette… He Always Played with the Dead”, “Here We Go Again, Isn’t It, Providence?”, “Safari Express”, “The Two Superfeet Almost Flat” and many others.