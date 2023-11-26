(We publish below the interview that Matteo Arnaldi gave to Secolo XIX a month ago)

Genoa – «Even the number one must always grow». Tennis is a matter of the head and Matteo Arnaldi he has it firmly planted on his neck. The tennis player from Sanremo, who turned 22 last February, has forged ahead with exponential growth in 2023 and has established himself as one of the protagonists of the new wave of Italian tennis. Solid from the baseline, over the course of the season he was able to consolidate his characteristics while also managing to improve his serve, net play and attitude on the pitch. Without, however, ever losing his head because it is certainly not everyone who can climb 99 positions in the world rankings in just 365 days and go from number 141 to 42, his best ranking.

Arnaldi, first of all how are you doing?

«I’m fine, I had a few days of rest after the trip to China and then we resumed training. We are excited for the last two matches of the season.”

Next stops, then, Vienna (ATP 500) and Paris Bercy (Masters 1000)?

«Yes, these are the last two tournaments of my program. Obviously I hope to finish the season in the best way but even if that doesn’t happen that’s fine too. What is about to end was an important year during which we really grew a lot as a team.”

This 2023 was the year of his consecration at high levels: the progress in the rankings and the results achieved in just a few months are truly evident. Did you expect a season like this?

«For me, a super positive season ends. Like all athletes I have goals, so you are never 100% surprised. However, I achieved some results sooner than I had expected, for example having entered the top 100 in the world already in April. There have been many improvements, many first times, many tournaments never held before like in China, many Slam draws. I didn’t expect it, but this is what you work for, so if it happens you’re prepared.”

He talked about firsts. This year there have been many: from the first victory on the ATP circuit to the round of 16 at the US Open. Is there an episode, a match won or even just a point won that made you realize that it would be your turning point?

«I think there was more than one moment that made me aware. Perhaps the first victory in Barcelona and the match won against a top 10 player in Madrid (Casper Ruud, for him two consecutive finals at Roland Garros, ed.) were two moments in which there was a turning point: I understood that I could compete with everyone and this gave me greater confidence.”

What are the aspects you worked on this year to achieve these results?

«Solidity from the bottom, making fewer mistakes than others, is somewhat of a strong point of mine. I worked on it but not that much. Instead, I believe I have grown from other points of view. On the court my game is more aggressive, my serve is better and so is my net play. These are the things that made the difference. Then the intensity of my baseline game certainly increased.”

Like other elite athletes, he played multiple sports as a kid. It is true?

«I have tried many, including football, skiing, judo but I have only practiced swimming and tennis at a competitive level».

Swimming like his father, Fabrizio, who in the past was a professional swimmer. But was Michael Phelps among his idols as a child?

“Yes, certainly”.

And among tennis players, who was your reference player?

«Novak Djokovic was certainly the player I liked the most, who inspired me. I’m not saying that my game is similar to Djokovic’s but perhaps it’s very close.”

Did you get to play against him?

“It hasn’t happened in the game yet but I’ve trained with him a couple of times.”

Was it exciting to train with your idol?

«The first time, in Rome in May 2022, was truly an incredible emotion, also because I was still behind in the rankings. When you get close, you play above all to win.”

What made you choose tennis over swimming?

«Honestly, swimming was a bit boring for me: in the water you’re alone while when I went to camp there were always six or seven of us, all friends. I must say, however, that I liked both disciplines.”

Speaking of the first times of this 2023, we did not mention Davis.

«Everyone says it but it’s the truth: playing for your country has a certain effect, you feel more responsibility. Winning those two games is one of the most important things we’ve done this year.”

At this point, do you have a little thought for the Davis final phase in Malaga?

«The safe one, I’m ready. I can’t wait. Let’s see what the captain’s choices will be, but if he calls they are there. As a team, we are all ready for the final phase of the Davis Cup: we can win it.”

She, together with other young tennis players such as Sinner and Musetti, represents the new phase of Italian tennis. What is it like to be part of this group?

«With Sinner we are the same age while Musetti is a year younger. We are friends, we have known each other since we were little, we have been traveling together since we were 12-13 years old, we have done all the tournaments together. You feel a bit at home when you meet up, that helps a lot. There is also a great relationship with Berrettini and Sonego.”

Speaking of Liguria and Sanremo: what relationship do you have with Fabio Fognini, one of the most important tennis players in the recent history of Italian tennis?

«I train in Monte Carlo but I am very attached to Sanremo and, as soon as I can, I always gladly return: I have my family there. I have a wonderful relationship with Fognini, this year we shared the athletic trainer. He gave me some advice and it’s always nice to train with a person who has been at the top for many years: he helped me grow.”

What are the goals for next season?

«Always growing, even if you are number one in the world you always have to grow. Now let’s see how this season ends, for the next one, as always, I don’t set myself specific ranking objectives. I will try to win the first ATP title, to stabilize at this level and if anything to get closer and closer to the top ten. Reconfirming yourself is never easy: we will start from that.”