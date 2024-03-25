Matteo Arnaldi super: Shapovalov knocked out at the ATP 1000 in Miami

Matteo Arnaldi wins in the 3rd round of the ATP 1000 in Miami against the Canadian Denis Shapovalov, number 126 in the world but former top ten (who had eliminated the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas), in two sets: 6-3 7-6(7). With this success the 23 year old Italian tennis player (in the previous round he had easily got rid of Aleksandr Bublik, seeded number 17 in the tournament) virtually reaches the best ranking at no. 35 in the world, but the ranking depends on the results of other rivals competing in the tournament.



Matteo Arnaldi, obstacle Machac on the way to the quarterfinals in Miami

Matteo Arnaldi However, he has room to continue his journey in the tournament given that in the round of 16 he has a treacherous but within reach player: the Czech Thomas Machac (number 60 in ATP tanking), who defeated Andy Murray in 3 sets. Only one precedent between the two, won clearly by Machac (6/0, 6/1) in the qualifications of the ATP 500 in Dubai in February 2023, but in the last 13 months Arnaldi's growth is there for all to see.

ATP Miami, Arnaldi-Sinner? Dream of an Italian derby in the quarter-finals

The Ligurian tennis player dreams of victory with qualification for the quarter-finals where he could have the Italian derby with Jannik Sinner. The world number 3 (and number 2 seed of the tournament, Novak Djokovic is missing) came from behind to win a complicated match with the Dutch Tallon Griekspoor (5-7 7-5 6-1 in two hours and twenty-three minutes of play ). In the next round the 22 year old from South Tyrol will faceAustralian Christopher O'Connell (who beat his son Martin Damm junior).