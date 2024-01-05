Rome – Matteo Arnaldi has been eliminated in the quarterfinals of the ATP 250 tournament in Brisbane, Australia. The 22-year-old from Sanremo, number 41 in the world, lost in two sets, 7-6(7/4), 6-2 to the 26-year-old Russian Roman Safiullinnumber 39 in the world ranking.

In his fourth semifinal in an individual tournament on the ATP circuit Safiullin will face the Dane Holger Runenumber 8 in the world or the Australian James Duckworth, number 116.