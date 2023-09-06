New York gives, New York takes away. We have lost, hopefully for a short time, a Matthew but we have found another. Which made you enthusiastic, excite, cheer. Berrettini is in the pits with a broken ankle in the desperate race to avoid the imminent defeat against Rinderknech and will hardly be available for the Davis Cup match in Bologna next week. We’re used to it by now: when Matteo gets hurt he casts an aura of mystery. He is not given to know what has been done, how long it will take to heal. For the moment the only communication from the team through Instagram has been an exercise of truism (we will archive it under neologisms): “Let’s wait to see the magnetic resonance to know how to move”. Thank you.