Genoa – Third Challenger title and new best ranking on the way: Matteo Arnaldi’s Easter Sunday could not have gone better than this. The 22-year-old from Sanremo defeated the Croatian Borna Gojo in straight sets to win the ‘Costa Càlida Regiòn de Murcia’ trophy, the ATP Challenger tournament (73,000 euros in prize money) staged on Murcia. Arnaldi, who started as the second seed in the draw, won 6-4 7-6(4) over the tennis player from Split (n.117 Atp) who was in Spain as the first seeding favourite.

The Sanremo class of 2001 also had to face a double disadvantage in the second half: when Gojo reached serve on 5-2 to send the match to the third set, the Italian tennis player triggered a comeback concluded with five consecutive games won including the decisive tie-break. Thanks to this success, the 22-year-old from Liguria won the third Challenger trophy of his career, in the fifth final, and the second this season after the one in Tenerife-2 won against Raul Brancaccio.

The first joy in the circuit had instead arrived in the past season and always against an Italian player, in that case Francesco Maestrelli, on the land of Francavilla al Mare. (Continued) azn