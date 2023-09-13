He says he learns more from defeats than from victories and this makes him a wise young man. Matteo Arnaldi from Sanremo, at 22 years old, is ready for the first day of school in the Davis Cup. Filippo Volandri’s Azzurri make their debut at 3pm at the Unipol Arena in Bologna against reigning champion Canada and Arnaldi is one of the new group proposals. Together with him there is Andrea Vavassori, also at his first experience, a doubles specialist who can be deployed with both Simone Bolelli and Lorenzo Sonego, with whom he is already experienced.