A great victory, that of Matteo Arnaldi on the red clay of Bastad, Atp 250 in Sweden. The blue, number 75 in the world, defeated Emil Ruusuvuori, number 48, with the score of 6-4 2-6 7-6(0), thus winning a long-awaited derby against Lorenzo Musetti, number 16 Atp and seeded number 3, in the round of 16. Two precedents, with both victories from the Tuscan. It will be the fourth match against a Top 20 player this season for the Sanremo player, who recorded two defeats and a prestigious victory, in Madrid against world number 4 Casper Ruud. Arnaldi celebrated his sixth ATP victory of the season, all on clay. “In the last few days I haven’t been feeling well with my stomach – Arnaldi said in the hot interview after the match -. I expected not to play my best tennis, but I’m happy with the victory. We are friends with Lorenzo. He won in Rome him. I hope to play a little better and win at least one set or take my revenge”. Good game against Ruusuvuori, never an easy opponent: good ball speed, excellent angles, great defense in certain moments of the game, with the icing on the cake of a tie break, decisive, played great.