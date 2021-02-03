Jose Arnaiz, end of Leganes (25 years old) became one of the few blots (the other was defensive problems) in the return of Asier Garitano to Butarque. Halfway through the second half, Talavera he had to leave the pitch affected by a muscular problem (back of the left thigh) which, depending on its severity, could leave him out for between a week and three weeks.

What seems almost certain in the absence of confirmation is that the ’10’ will have a difficult time reaching the duel this Sunday against the Girona. And doing so will make it very depleted. The normal thing is that it does not play. The issue is important because the contribution of Arnaiz it has been, throughout this season, vital. And not only because of the goals he has scored (with four he is the second highest scorer of the team tied with Borja Baston) but by other also relevant contributions.

Arnáiz is, for example, the player of the Leganes who has shot the most times between clubs (14) or who has successfully completed the most dribbles (34). In this facet, the distance he has with Rober Ibáñez, the next picker ‘dribbler’ with 17 driblings, is striking. Arnáiz’s contribution in this destabilizing matter is fundamental.

Before Lugo he demonstrated it again in a decisive way. Because he was fouled on the front that Rubén Pardo converted to 2-1 and also committed the one that became the 3-1 penalty (there the goal was scored by Sabin Merino). It is true that his injury almost ended in a more tragic way. When he felt the puncture he was unable to follow the Lugo attacker and the action almost ended at 3-2. It was there when he couldn’t take it anymore. Garitano he supplied it by Javier Aviles.

Wealth in variants

Yes, Jose Arnaiz is being decisive this season due to an offensive regularity that has also been reflected in regard to injuries. Except at the start of the course, when he was absent a few days, he had not yet suffered notable problems. This will be the first notable loss for physical reasons in the middle of the season.

The fact is that, still important, the Leganés has spare parts in a position, the extreme / interior that Garitano has returned with his arrival. While Marti I used to wear a side (Palencia) and even to some middle center (Rubén Pardo, Gaku) To occupy the flanks, the current cucumber coach prefers men with a pure band and, if possible, always offensive without neglecting their defensive tasks.

The cast to replace Arnáiz is wide. From Kevin Bua or Brandon, more used to playing as wingers on the left, to Róber Ibáñez or Javier Avilés, that if they were to act on the left, they would do so with a changed leg without being a handicap for them. It is not the first time that would happen. Even Sabin merino He has played on that left-handed side on occasion, although with Garitano he aims more to be the ‘9’ cucumber, than an extreme to use.