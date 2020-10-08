Highlights: Arnab Goswami’s arrest sword hangs in fake TRP case

Arnab Goswami has been accused in writing of bribing in the fort court

CIU told the court that whether Parth Dasgupta bought anything else from Arnab’s given money, it has to be investigated.

Mumbai

Republic TV’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami has been hanged in a fake TRP case. On Monday, the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), which is investigating the case, has accused him in writing of bribing him in the fort court. Last week, CIU arrested Partha Dasgupta, the former CEO of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC). He was presented before the magistrate for a new remand on Monday. During that time, the remand application filed by CIU stated that Parthadas Gupta conspired and acted illegally with Arnab Goswami and other concerned accused to manipulate the TRP of Republic India Hindi Channel and Republic TV English News Channel.

In return Arnab Goswami gave lakhs of rupees from time to time to Partha Dasgupta, this has been revealed in the investigation of CIU. With these money, Parthadas Gupta bought valuable items, expensive jewelry. The CIU gave information in the remand application that after the arrest of Partha Dasgupta, the investigation team searched his house. From there, a hand clock worth Rs 1 lakh and three kilograms of 300 grams of metal of silver color have been found.

Open TRP’s ‘dirty game’ poll! Joking, screaming, joking with journalism

This case is also being investigated

The CIU told the court that Parth Dasgupta had to investigate what Parth Dasgupta had bought from Arnab’s money and seized the goods as well, so CIU asked for more custody of Parth Dasgupta from the court. The court sent Dasgupta to the CIU custody by 30 December. CIU also told the court that it has also seized two mobile phones, a laptop and an iPad from Dasgupta. They are also being investigated. The FIR in the fake TRP case was registered on 6 October. Since then, Republic and many other TV channels are under investigation, but in this case, the Mumbai Crime Branch has officially named Arnab Goswami for the first time.

You made Republic TV …

On Friday, Mumbai Crime Branch Chief Milind Bharambe had said that someone favors someone only if they get some benefit in return. Mumbai Crime Branch has also described Partha Dasgupta as the mastermind of the fake TRP case. Dasgupta served as CEO at BARC from 2013 to 2019. Nearly such a long tenure in BARC was former COO Romil Ramgarhia, who was arrested about a fortnight ago. It is alleged that these accused, with the help of some other accused, made the petition Times Now from number 1 to number 2 and made Republic TV illegally number one.

Who is this wanted government employee?

So far 15 people have been arrested in this case. In the remand application to Partha Dasgupta on Monday, the CIU has listed 11 people as Pahije Aaroopi or Wanted accused. The number 11 is written in Marathi as Maji cooperative ie former government employee, but the suspension of the name of this government employee was also retained by CIU. Distribution heads Ghanshyam Singh and Vikas Khanchandani have been arrested so far from Republic TV. In Monday’s remand application, the names of the accused Priya Mukherjee, S. Sundaram, Shivendu Mulherkar and Ranjit Walter as a recluse from Republic TV. In addition to this, CIU has also called some of the wanted from Amit Dave and Sanjay Verma of the MahaMovie channel and WOW music channel

Arnab has been arrested earlier too

Arnab Goswami was arrested last month along with two other accused, Feroze Sheikh and Nitish Sharda, for allegedly abetting interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud for suicide. The trio were later released on bail following a Supreme Court order.

Did former CEO Parth Dasgupta get a return gift in the TRP case! Start checking bank accounts TRP Scam: Police told- accused of TRP scam on radar since day one