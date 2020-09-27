In the midst of the Indo-China tension over the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh, the Ministry of Defense has approved the purchase of 72 thousand more American Sig Sour Assault Rifles for the Indian Army. 780 crore rupees were approved for Sig Sauer at the Defense Acquisition Council (DAC) meeting. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defense has also approved the new defense acquisition policy. Under the new acquisition policy, the army can also lease many defense equipment, this will save them time to buy as well as reduce the price.The Army has already got the first batch of 72 assault rifles, this American rifle and now 72 thousand more rifles will be available. It is a modern assault rifle and was first used for counter terrarium operation areas. Currently, soldiers deployed on LAC also have these assault rifles. India has taken this assault rifle under Fast Track Procurement (FTP). This assault rifle will replace the existing INSAS rifle. INSAS was created by the Ordinance Factory Board. Sig Sauer is a modern assault rifle. It has a 16-inch barrel and caliber 7.22 mm. While the caliber of INSAS is 5.56 mm. The higher the caliber, the more deadly. Insas rifle is not automated while Sig Sauer is automated. Sig Sauer’s target is also more accurate. In addition to the Sig Sauer, the Army will also get an AK-203 rifle to replace the INSAS. These are to be built in Amethi’s Ordinance Factory in association with Russia.

A total purchase of Rs 2290 crore was approved at the DAC meeting on Monday. The purchase of high frequency radio sets and smart anti air field weapon were also approved. High frequency radio sets will prove useful in communication to the Army’s field unit and the Airforce and for this, Rs 540 crore has been approved. Smart anti airfields will increase the fire power of Weapon Navy and Airforce for which Rs 970 crore has been passed.

New defense acquisition policy also approved

The Ministry of Defense has also approved the new defense acquisition policy. In this, the offset key in the Government to Government deal has been removed. According to Offset, if the deal is government to government or single vendor, then the foreign company had to invest at least 30% of the total amount of the contract in the Indian manufacturing sector. Recently, the CAG report tabled in Parliament also questioned the company making fighter aircraft Rafale for not meeting the offset liability. The new acquisition policy also states that the armed forces can also lease many equipment on lease, which will save them time to buy as well as lower the price. Armed forces can lease transport aircraft such as equipment.