There has been no progress in the last two rounds of talks on LAC, which will have an impact on the ground. From above, China’s double stance is also raising doubts. Therefore, the Army has decided to continue the process of streamlining its preparations in the wake of winter. However the process of negotiation will also continue.

According to army sources, China’s dual character is coming to light over the LAC controversy. In the last two negotiations it has been consistently agreed that the dispute will not be extended and the LAC deadlock will be resolved. But on the other hand, the spokespersons of the Chinese government are making statements against the development work happening in the Indian region.

It has also been learned that in the meeting of military commanders on the LAC deadlock, China is constantly trying to hang up rather than resolve the dispute, while on behalf of India it is being repeatedly emphasized that before May The solution to other issues should be found by restoring the status of. But in return, many conditions are being laid by India on behalf of China and trying to raise other issues as well.

Sources said that more rounds of talks would begin in the coming days. Due to China’s stand, there is no hope for a quick solution. Therefore, the army will continue its preparations. Although no more deployments will be made in the disputed areas, India will remain on it as long as China continues. Even if the number of soldiers is increased from his side, India will also have to take forced steps. Sources said that the army has finalized the preparations till March. A lot of preparations have already been done and what is going on will be continued.