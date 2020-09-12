Highlights: Road accident, army vehicle overturned on Jaipur-Bikaner highway.

Accident in a round to save the animals on the road.

Three deaths, including two military officers, were reported in the accident.

Death of Colonel MS Chauhan and Major Neeraj of 19 Sikh Light Infantry.

Bikaner / Jaipur

Three people, including two army officers, died in a road accident on the Jaipur-Bikaner National Highway in Rajasthan on Saturday morning. The accident took place from Bikaner to Jaipur and near Jodha village, about 40 km. The army vehicle went unbalanced and overturned to save the animals on the highway. In this accident, Colonel MS Chauhan and Major Neeraj of 19 Sikh Light Infantry of the Army were killed, while the death of another along with Major Neeraj has also been reported.

Former army chief Ved Malik described the incident as terrible. He has written on Twitter that the army has lost precious lives in a road accident. At present, no official statement has been issued by the army regarding this accident. However, the news of the death of army officers has become viral on social media with photographs of the accident.

A picture of Colonel MS Chauhan is also going viral on social media, in which he is seen with film actor Hrithik Roshan. This picture is from when the soldiers camped in Dehradun.