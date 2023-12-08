Vehicle transported maintenance materials in Roraima; 2 were injured and were rescued

An Army truck was involved in an accident, overturned and exploded on Thursday (Dec 7, 2023) on BR-401, in Roraima. The vehicle was carrying cargo between the cities of Boa Vista and Bonfim, on the border with Guyana. The information is from CNN.

The Jungle Infantry truck was transporting maintenance equipment when it overturned at around 3pm, leaving 2 soldiers injured. They were rescued with minor injuries and taken to the Garrison Medical Station in the state capital. They are doing well.

The Army said the cause of the accident was unclear and was being investigated. Brazil has reinforced its military personnel on the country’s northern border, following the escalation of tensions between Guyana and Venezuela over control of the Essequibo region.

Watch the video:

🇧🇷🇬🇾💥 A Brazilian Army truck overturned on the BR-401 federal highway, which connects Boa Vista to Bonfim (RR), a city located on the border with Guyana. The truck, with capacity to transport up to five tons of materials, ended up catching fire after the accident,… pic.twitter.com/qTrmYZtkWB — News and Wars (@NoticiaeGuerra) December 8, 2023

O Power360 contacted the Army through its advisors to ask where exactly the truck was and if there is even a preliminary report on what happened. Until the publication of this report, there was no response. The space remains open and will be updated in case of manifestation.