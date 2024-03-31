The Italian army towards its own personal “Foreign Legion”

Too many wars in the world and too many security risks. Too few Italians ready to fight. Here then, according to what Il Fatto Quotidiano writes today in a long article, “in the offices of the Defense General Staff, work is underway on a project that will allow a certain number of young foreign citizens to be recruited into the armed forces”.

According to the Fact, it would be “perhaps already resident in Italy for a few years, with full command of our language and interested in acquiring citizenshipas a sort of reward, at the end of a service that would mostly be completed”. In short, a sort of Foreign Legion, as the newspaper directed by Marco Travaglio defines it, in the footsteps of France and Spain.

On the other hand, Il Fatto writes, even in the United States, “grappling with the worst recruitment crisis in 25 years, the government has doubled its efforts to recruit personnel from immigrant communities.” More enlistments are needed. “According to the Army report, in the first block last year 2,138 volunteers entered out of the 2,200 expected (there are 6,500 per year), in other cases it got worse. Many don't show up, others are rejected for tests, still others prefer to immediately aim for the police force which offers slightly higher starting salaries”.