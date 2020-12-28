new Delhi: Brigadier Usman, who received the title of ‘Lion of Nowshera’, has become tough on the breaking of the tomb at Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi, the capital. The army has asked the university administration at ‘high-level’ to repair the crumb of Mahavir Chakra winner, Brigadier Mohammad Usman. If the university did not do so, the army would repair the tomb itself.

Actually, recently a picture was revealed in which the tomb of Brigadier Usman was seen broken. This tomb is on Jamia Millia Islamia or University land (cemetery). But the university says that even though this cemetery is on university land, the responsibility of taking care of the grave is that of the family. For this, the Indian Army has now asked the university administration to repair the tomb as soon as possible.

According to information received by ABP News, the Army believes that since this VIP-cemetery is on the university land and the responsibility of Krabistan is also on the university, Jamia Milia Islamia should repair the grave. But the Army has also bluntly said that if the University did not get it repaired then the Army started taking this work in its hands.

Please tell that under his leadership, the Indian Army had done tremendous harm to the Pakistani Army by taking Naussera under its jurisdiction. Since then, he was given the title of Navy Lion. His bravery was so overwhelming that the Pakistani army was even rewarded on his death. But during the war itself, in 1949, while fighting the Pakistani army in the Jhang area of ​​Tails, he was hit by a cannon shell, due to which he died in the battlefield.

For his bravery, the government awarded Brigadier Usman the second highest gallantry honor of the country, Mahavir Chakra. In this war, on behalf of India, Brigadier Usman was such a big military officer who had made the supreme sacrifice for the country. The then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru himself joined Brigadier Usman’s funeral (exactly where his grave is today).

Brigadier Usman’s brother MA Ansari was one of the founding members of Jamia Millia Islamia and was also the Chancellor of the University. During independence, Brigadier Usman was in the Baloch Regiment of the British Army. But at the time of Partition, the Baloch Regiment became part of the Pakistani Army. But Brigadier Usman refused to be part of the Pakistani Army. However, Pakistan even offered to make him the head of his army. Later he joined the Dogra Regiment of the Indian Army – later this unit of Dogra Regiment was transformed into Parachute Regiment.

In 2014, the Indian Army organized a special program by Brigadier Usman at the tomb in Jamia Milia on the day of his martyrdom (3 July) in which senior military officers of the Parachute Regiment took part. In the year 2018, Jamia Millia University along with NCC celebrated Surgical-Strike Day at his grave. Till then, the tomb was perfectly fine. It seems only then that the grave is broken. According to army sources, no program was organized at his grave this year due to the Kovid epidemic, due to which the condition of his grave was not known. Seeing the way the debris of the tomb has fallen, it seems that it has fallen down and broken, there is no sabotage.

