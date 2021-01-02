It has been more than eight months since the ongoing tension with China in Ladakh began. Even after several rounds of talks at the military, diplomatic and political level between the two countries, no concrete solution seems to be coming out. Meanwhile, the Indian Army is ready to give a befitting reply to any snowfall on the Line of Actual Control. In this series, the army has started preparations to buy modern patrol boats to patrol the Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh, which has become a major center of tension between the two countries.The Indian Army has approved the purchase of 12 state-of-the-art patrol boats to augment its surveillance in large reservoirs including Pangong Lake. This purchase is also important because the deadlock between India and China has been going on in East Ladakh since early May.

Army deals with Goa Shipyard

The Indian Army has said that it has signed a contract with the state-run Goa Shipyard Limited for 12 rapid patrol boats for surveillance and patrol in various reservoirs, including lakes located in high altitude areas. The army tweeted that supplies would begin from May 2021.

China will get a suitable answer

Officials said that these boats are being procured to increase surveillance in other reservoirs in the mountainous region along Pangong Lake. Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) said in a statement that it has signed a contract with the Indian Army on Thursday for the state-of-the-art patrol boat. These boats will be fitted with special equipment as per the need of the security forces.

These patrol boats will be equipped with sophisticated techniques

GSL said in a brief statement that these boats will be manufactured at GSL, Goa and it will be among the selected yachts in the world with special facilities. The Indian Army has deployed over 50,000 military personnel on various hills in eastern Ladakh. According to officials, China has deployed the same number of troops.

Pangong lake is important from a strategic point of view

Paigong Lake and the surrounding area is considered very important from a strategic point of view. India has increased surveillance around the lake since the deadlock began in early May. The standoff began after a violent clash between the two forces on May 5 in the Pangong Lake area. A similar incident occurred in North Sikkim on May 9 after the incident of Pangong Lake.