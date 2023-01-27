Army | The top promise called the army a play school – A year in the army doesn’t ruin a career, says Seppo Räty

Spear legend Seppo Räty is puzzled by the promise of the species Janne Läspän21, for recent statements criticizing the military.

“Now it seems like there is too much noise out of nowhere, Räty, 60”, comments.

Läspä, which celebrated the under-20 World Cup gold in the summer of 2021, was bewitched recently in heavy words, his conscript service, because he feels it is a threat to his career.

“I have never heard of an athlete’s career being destroyed by inti. If you need to be able to throw 15 more meters, then the conscript service period doesn’t prevent that in general.”

Seppo Räty says that an athlete aiming for the top must also adapt to adversity.

Santa Hamina Läspä, who has served in a sports school since October, called the army a play school, where, according to his story, he has gotten sick significantly more than usual, and where, in his opinion, the training conditions do not serve javelin throwing at all.

“This is the kind of place, damn it, that no one wants to come here,” Läspä uploaded.

“You can’t throw here. The program is quite strict, you get little sleep and everything of the kind remains. Of course, you can go to work on a bench, but when you need sharpness, and you are sensitive to injuries, this is not a good place. If I wanted to go throwing, I would have to travel a couple of hours first.”

Räty, who has raced for medals in prestigious competitions six times in recent years, recalls that he does not know Läspä at all as a thrower or as a person.

“Maybe a guy [Läspä] is used to throwing in good conditions, and now that the situation is in army time the other, it scares him a little. This is understandable, but an athlete aiming for the top must also adapt to adversity – and endure it,” says Räty.

“The two-hour drive to better conditions doesn’t seem terribly difficult. Another option might be for the guy to first do an eight-hour workday and then take care of the rest of his life until he could train. Compared to that option, on the contrary, intiti time can be an opportunity.”

A rag mirrors Läspä’s speeches also in his own training times.

“In those days, you often worked 13-hour days, after which you could go somewhere dark on a stretch of road to train,” says Räty, who worked as a customs officer before he had to take a disability pension due to a back injury.

“Of course, a lot depends on what kind of training the guy is used to. If the program has included a lot of sports instead of, for example, bench training, various uncertain feelings arise easily. It’s human. I would still say that the spearman does not need to fly the stick in January.”

Also in the Sports School, the newbies have to repeat the basic things according to the Defense Forces training program during the newbie period. According to Läspä, you get training time off at the Sports School, but he still slapped a drastic development proposal on the counter.

“Let’s stay here for two and a half months straight, do everything we need to do, and then we’ll die,” he suggested.

The proposal rings in Räty’s ears.

“The proposal is strange. I would also like to remind you that not all athletes in their twenties can afford to focus only on sports, but in addition to training, they also have to work,” says Räty.

“When you remember this reality, one year in the army won’t ruin anyone’s career – especially not at a sports school, where you can always train something.”

