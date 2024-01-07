Army | The first recruits of the year enter their military service today

About 12,500 new recruits will start their service.

A year the first recruits will start their conscript service in the troops departments of the Defense Forces and the Border Guard today. About 12,500 new recruits will start their service, of which about 350 are women.

About 10,000 recruits start their service in the Army's mass divisions. About 1,600 start their military career in the Navy. The rest of about 900 recruits are divided into the troops of the Border Guard and the Air Force. Swedish-speaking recruits mainly start their service in the Uusimaa brigade.

Conscripts and the joint accommodation of women performing voluntary military service became a permanent practice at the turn of the year. Shared accommodation has been tried since 2020. Chairman of the conscript union Elina Riutta encourages new recruits to approach shared accommodation with an open mind.

“I understand that staying in a shared room can make you think. Shared accommodation has increased group spirit and equality,” says Riutta.

The conscripts union has strongly supported the experiment and for a long time has been trying to promote the establishment of shared accommodation on a permanent basis. A similar practice has worked well in other Nordic countries.

Shared accommodation is voluntary and based on written consent. You can withdraw your consent at any time if you find shared accommodation uncomfortable.

“Refusal of consent or its withdrawal does not need to be justified in any way,” Riutta reminds.

Washing and toilet facilities remain separate for men and women in common rooms.