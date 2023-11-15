Army | Teemu Selänte’s son Eetu reveals what his friends in the United States thought about his departure for the army

Eetu Selänne is nearing the end of his military service. The son of ice hockey legend Teemu Selänte also runs the army conscientiously.

Kajaani

Ice hockey player Eetu Selänne cannot hide his satisfaction at the Hoikanporti shooting range south of Kajaani. A moment earlier, he has made a convincing mark in the pre-home shooting.

A conscript from the Kainuu brigade’s mortar company takes aim in a marksmanship test worthy of a fitness vacation and fires all 12 of his shots into the target.

“It went really well for us this time. I am proud of myself when I got our shooting suit. I applied for it, and it was pretty nice to get it,” says Selänne.

“First you have to shoot six shots from 150 meters and another six from 50 meters. The tables turn every 15 seconds, and two shots are always fired.”

After the first round, Selänne and the other conscripts playing puck in Kajaani Hoki increase their stakes. Only hits in the head square at the top of the board count in the second shot.

“There was a little competition with my friends. We aimed for the head and somehow we were able to take the win in that too”, says Selänne modestly.

Other hockey players Iivari Säkkinen, Kasperi Heinänen, Julius Korjus and Santeri Yli-Suutala confirm Selänte’s victory on the boards. The sixth hockey player Veli-Matti Tiuraniemi does not participate in shooting.

Iivari Säkkinen (left), Kasperi Heinänen, Eetu Selänne, Julius Korjus and Santeri Yli-Suutala have played ice hockey for Mest during the fall and completed their military service. The sixth hockey player in the army, Veli-Matti Tiuraniemi, was not involved in the shooting range.

The golden one Selänne, who got his shooting badge at the end of the training, says that shooting is one of his favorite things in the army.

“We shot quite a lot in the beginning. We haven’t shot at the range for a long time, so it was really nice to come here. We have shot at forest camps. Especially with the thrower, there have been defensive issues.”

Selänne offers Säkkinen the title of the best puck shooter of his arrival batch, whose background as a hunter has been shown on the shooting range with almost perfect hits on the target.

Other Hokki people aptly call Säkkis, who arrived in Hokki from Rauma Luko, a sniper.

An assault rifle is a weapon more familiar to Selänte, who turned 26 a few days ago, than a grenade launcher. His responsibility has been managing connections.

“As a relayman, I have not used the thrower myself. I’ve been around to look [ammuntaa]and it looks amazing,” Selänne enthuses.

“The grenade goes really high up in the sky, you can’t even see it there anymore. Then it drops to the end of a couple of circles. It looks really nice, and it’s been fun and nice to see the whole mood.”

As follows during the weeks, the calendars of Selänte and other conscripts playing in Hoki are filled with army training instead of hockey.

This and next week’s program includes a regional artillery firing exercise at Rovajärvi. From Lapland, the trip goes back to Kainuus and Kuhmo Vuosanka to the end of the war, i.e. the Kirves 23 exercise.

“We have quite a forest trip coming up: three weeks straight. Fortunately, we latäkä players get a little mercy with ukomi”, says Selänne, referring to the sports commissions.

The training is reflected in Hoki’s lineup, so that the team only has three puck players available both in the first and second week in Rovajärvi. Slänne will participate in the games this week.

“Hokki said that these people are wanted for the first week and these will be taken for the second week”, the head of the mortar company, captain I met Tolonen tells.

“Then, in practice, we just decided that that was okay, and we’ll go with this.”

For the RoKi match in Rovaniemi on Saturday, Hokki will have all six of its reserve players. Rovajärvi then has a maintenance day that is part of the exercise.

In the marksmanship test, first six shots are fired from 150 meters and then another six from 50 meters. Conscripts shoot closer standing, kneeling and lying down, always two shots in each position. Eetu Selänne, shooting in the foreground, changing the magazine.

Captain Tolonen describes the current batch of arrivals as exceptional in terms of the number of people playing puck in Hoki’s representation. There are more than half a million Mestis men in the army.

“In the past, there have been one or two at most. Now we have had to cooperate more strongly, and Hokki has noticed that quite well too,” he adds.

The foundations of cooperation are created at the beginning of each arrival batch. That’s when the biggest exercises are known in the army and the schedules of games and practices in the club.

“This batch of arrivals has gone really well. If you think about their tasks here, the teaching goals have always been achieved, and I was happy to be able to put them to work,” says Tolonen.

Eetu Selänne says that the throwing company took care of the affairs of the puck players “very well.”

“He’s been amazing at it and handled things really well so that we get to go to training very often and basically to every game,” Selänne praises Tolo.

Cooperation also serves as Hoki’s head coach Pasi Räsänen by.

“We have a good connection with the head of the company, and we’ve been able to get the boys to practice very well,” he says.

From the club’s point of view, there is still room for improvement. Räsänen says that he would have preferred the boys to join the day before the game rather than on the morning ice on the day of the game.

“When the players come straight from the forest to the game, how did the previous day’s refueling and all that sort of thing go. Yes, it has affected the playing a bit.”

The brigade’s physical education officer, a captain with a long career in biathlon Ville Kotikumpu says that the norm allows a maximum of ten hours of weekly training time.

“The head of the unit will see if the service is ten hours or less, within the permissible limits. It’s up to him. The conscript’s level of education determines how he gets to practice,” says Kotikumpu.

The academy athletes, which includes the Mestis hockey players, are the second hardest athlete in the brigade. Above are the absolute tops of the sports school’s snow sports in Finland, such as the skier who returned home in the fall Niko Anttola.

Eetu Selänne admires his golden shooting badge before the mortar company leaves Hoikanporti back to the garrison area of ​​the Kainuu brigade.

Athletes are good soldiers. Their physical condition is so good that, according to Kotikummu, they can even cope with all tasks easily, unlike many other conscripts.

“Athletes are usually motivated. They are used to being expected of them, and they work hard to ensure that the expectations are met,” Kotikumpu adds.

According to Captain Tolonen, puck players basically learn how to use the thrower really well and learn things quickly. They play a particularly important role in creating team spirit and teaming up.

“If you start to think about the motor skills a soldier needs, both athletes and athletes are fundamentally skilled in motor skills and in physical condition, which is required of soldiers,” he continues.

Not every athlete in his entry batch is the most motivated as a soldier, which Kotikumpu freely admits.

“There are always rotten apples in Omenapui. We try to have as few as possible. Of course, our task is to motivate them for this military training.”

Sälänte’s motivation is fine. The dual citizen of Finland and the United States says that the army is a matter of pride for him. He says he is always willing to defend his country and family.

Back speech is not just a jingle of words. Hockey pilot Räsänen describes the puck legend Teemu Selänten son to be a conscientious guy who also manages the army very conscientiously.

“He tries to do everything to the last. When the dreams become a little less, you have clearly noticed it. When he was on vacation all week and went to the game, he was much freer.”

The freshness was also visible in the performances: Selänne hit 1+1 against Koovee, which according to him was an important thing in terms of self-confidence.

“It makes the game a lot easier when you no longer have to squeeze the racket too hard. It was easier when you could relax in the heat and focus more on the game,” he says.

“At least for us, it has been quite difficult to be in the defense forces and go to games. It hasn’t been quite as easy as I expected, so I’m looking forward to putting one hundred percent into the game.”

Räsänen, who also works as an academy coach for conscripts, believes that he will get more out of Selänte than now, as long as the puck player gets to the reserve.

“Eetu is such a smart guy in every way and wants to do everything to the end.”

Eetu Selänne (left) played his first regular season match in Hoki on September 22 against Rovaniemi Kiekko and faced, among others, RoK’s defender Tom Grönblom. On Saturday, November 18, Selänne and five other conscripts playing for Hoki will be able to participate in Hoki’s away match against RoK in the middle of the army camp.

December In addition to Räsänen, Selänte’s girlfriend is also waiting for the mid-term admission to the reserve Abbey Weaverwho has sometimes been “quite bored” in Kajaani.

“It’s been pretty hard when I’m not there in the heat,” Selänne admits.

“Fortunately, he is good at spending time by himself and finding things to do. He enjoys being with the dog and his friends, but it’s a sickening relief when I get to be in love all the time.”

American friends of the puck player who grew up in California have watched Selänte’s time in the army with excitement.

“However, we are so close to such threats. Yes, they were a bit nervous about what I was going to do, but I have been talking since I was young that I would join the Finnish army at some point,” says Selänne.

“I have told them how it works. It’s not a four-year adventure where you go abroad, but about the basic protection of your own country. The gang sees it as a really great thing.”