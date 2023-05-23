Army | Suitable clothes were arranged for Lauri Markkanen, but many women wear the wrong size equipment – “They can cause dangerous situations”

According to Varusmiesliitoto, wrong-sized equipment offered to women during service is a disadvantage and hinders safety.

The statement will be published in Helsingin Sanomat on Tuesday to the published opinion piece. The article points out that women suffer from wrong-sized or ill-fitting equipment during conscript service.

“When I applied to the int, many discharged female soldiers gave the same tip: if you get the right equipment for a change of clothes, never give them up,” the sergeant who signed the letter Onerva Aalto describes.

In his opinion piece, Aalto compares the women’s equipment situation to a superstar Lauri Markkasento the 210-centimeter NBA basketball player, for whom the right size equipment was arranged.

“The lightning-quick reaction of the defense forces to tell about the system’s flexibility and, if necessary, the ability to order custom-made equipment for individual soldiers makes us wonder when the headlines will be given to the thousands of women who have completed their military service with inappropriately sized equipment for years,” Aalto writes.

Equipment of the wrong size causes extra strain, chafing and pain According to Aalto, there are also problems in product design. For example, a woman has to take off all her combat equipment and every layer of clothing during a toilet break in the countryside. When you combine this with a strict training schedule, women avoid bathroom breaks and proper hydration.

The conscript union chairman Elina Riutta points out in the union’s announcement that it is about service security.

“It’s not just about discomfort, but equipment of the wrong size or model can cause dangerous situations or health problems,” says Riutta.

According to the conscripts union, the Finnish Defense Forces should order more smaller clothing sizes suitable for women.

The association also likes the fact that the Nordic combat uniforms under development make up for the current shortcomings, as the collection has a wide range of sizes and a separate women’s collection.