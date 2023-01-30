Army | Suddenly, Jussi Miettinen heard that he was wanted – an endless episode of unsuccessful invitations began

Jussi Miettinen was taken to the police for questioning about the passport check of the auxiliary cruise, because the police believed that he had missed the call-ups for the army.

When Jussi Miettinen in 1997 was going on an auxiliary cruise, he couldn’t guess what kind of spin he would get into because of a mistake in the army’s call-ups.

In fact, he was taken to the police for questioning during the passport check, because it was suspected that he had missed the mandatory army call-ups.

At the beginning of January, HS reported on an incident in which the police caught up with two young men at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport who had failed to participate in the invitations. Both men were given a fine, because missing the draft without a legal obstacle is a punishable act according to conscription.

For police interrogations having to go on an auxiliary cruise after the passport check has been one of the most absurd experiences in Miettinen’s life, he says.

Miettinen had indeed attended the conscription and he did not deliberately avoid the army. However, he accidentally left the documents filled out at the convocation ceremony for himself, even though they should have been left with the Defense Forces.

“During the convocation, I just went through the door I was told to go through. Behind the doors, there was always a guy asking something or a doctor knocking on the knee and making notes on the papers. In the last room, the officer in charge was supposed to have taken the stack of papers from me, but somehow it didn’t happen and all the papers were left with me,” says Miettinen.

“It seemed to me that everything was going to be fine.”

Later when he went on a side cruise, Miettinen discovered that everything did not really go as planned.

The officer who checked the passport found that Miettinen was wanted.

“I remember when he got a kind of horrified expression. Then he would pull the small hatch through which the passport is issued with lightning speed,” Miettinen recalls.

After that, the officer made a short phone call, and it didn’t take long before two people from the border guard arrived.

“They grabbed my hand claw from behind so that my legs probably rose ten centimeters in the air,” says Miettinen.

“They took me by the hand to a booth to wait. I then tried to ask, excuse me, gentlemen, but could I ask what exactly it is about. They only stated that you were caught and the police will soon come to pick you up.”

The policemen who came to the scene took Miettinen to a tube located in Piene Roobertinkatu for questioning, says Miettinen.

“I thought that today is a complete farce.”

During the interrogations, Miettinen explained the situation and urged the police to call his parents at home, who could dig up the papers included in the summons. This was done and it turned out that Miettinen had done nothing wrong.

So little time had passed in the interrogation that the ship hadn’t had time to leave yet. Miettinen got a police ride back to the terminal and still got on his auxiliary cruise.

HS asked readers in an online survey for their experiences of situations in which skipping invitations has caused them difficulties. The answers quoted in this article are from those respondents whose contact information is known to the delivery.

One respondent tells about his son, who had received an invitation letter a few years ago. However, the letter did not reach the boy, as the family has been living in the United States for years. Later, during a visit to Finland in July, when applying for a passport, they were told to contact the police and found out that the boy was wanted

Panic! Many days passed when Finland is closed in July. In the end, the matter was resolved in the building next to the Santahamina gate, and he got a reprieve. Our plane left four hours later for the United States.

The second defendant says that he participated in the summons, but was wanted because he had not submitted a medical certificate after the postponement.

I then took care of the medical certificate when I got my first free time from student health care, when the wanted notice had been valid for about a month. I delivered it to the Defense Forces office and got the wanted notice removed. Within a couple of months, I received a broken letter from the Defense Forces announcing the call-ups and asking me to submit a medical certificate.

I participated in invitations in 2014 and got a two-year deferment. In 2016, I didn’t go, I was broken in terms of health and life management. I did not apply for a leave of absence. This resulted in a fine of 60e in 2017, when the police asked for papers from a drunk party on a spring morning in which I was a part. They took me to the station to write the fine. The next time the police ran into me in the summer of 2022, and gave an order to go to conscription in August. So I had been wanted for about 5 years.

Jussi Miettinen had to go to re-invitations after the police interrogations

“There, I was told that you rarely see A-men here.”

A refers to the serviceability category. Those in class A are suitable for all tasks.

In the end, the army went as smoothly as possible in a technical school and as an assistant mechanic for Draken fighters, says Miettinen.

“If nothing else, this will be a story to tell for posterity.”

