Army soldiers support the nomination of Army Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid Gomes to the 1st BAC (Command Action Battalion) in Goiânia. The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) tries to prevent the ex-president’s aide from Jair Bolsonaro (PL) be appointed.

THE Power360 found that officials consider that Lula’s attempt to bar the military is a way to politicize the Force. They argue that Cid Gomes has the necessary requirements for the post, and that the appointment of the lieutenant colonel met the criteria established by the internal legislation of the intensive division of the Army.

General Júlio César Arruda refused to prevent Cid’s appointment and, as a result, was dismissed from his position. General Tomás took his place. Miguel Ribeiro de Paiva.

Still according to what was found by the Power360the BAC norms require that, to assume the post of commander, the military must: pass the Army Parachuting Course (PQD), the Command Actions Course (CAC) — taught by the battalion itself — and the Special forces.

Compliance with the training courses mentioned above is the main reason why Army personnel defend Cid’s nomination. They also believe that barring the nomination, without a legal impediment, would strain the government’s relationship with the Army.

Mauro Cid is accused of operating an alleged cash 2 scheme at the Planalto Palace during the Bolsonaro government. The military refuses.

Lieutenant Colonel Cid is just one of Lula’s targets in the Armed Forces. The PT wants to clean up the Armed Forces. Mira officials considered very aligned with the previous government. As found out by Power360the others seen with suspicion by the president are:

Fernandes had a videotaped discussion on the 8th of January making it difficult to arrest vandals inside the Planalto Palace.

