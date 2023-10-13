The soldier who killed a cyclist and allegedly assaulted his girlfriend while intoxicated in early August no longer wanted to live. He therefore deliberately drove into a tree. The man has had serious psychological complaints for some time and is also being treated for this within the army. But even before the trial, Defense now wants to dismiss him for misconduct.
Raymond Boere
Latest update:
9:30 PM
