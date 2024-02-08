Operation investigates military personnel involved in coordinating an alleged coup attempt; Bolsonaro is one of the targets

O Brazilian army stated this Thursday (8.Feb.2024) that he follows the operation launched by the PF (Federal Police) against the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and allies, including senior officers and generals, for an alleged coup attempt to keep him in the Presidency of the Republic. Read below who the main targets are.

In a note sent to Power360the Force said that its collaboration corresponds to the provision of “all information necessary for the investigations carried out” by the corporation.

OPERATION TEMPUS VERITATIS

The PF (Federal Police) unleashed this Thursday (Feb 8, 2024) an operation against former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and allies for an alleged coup attempt during the former president's administration. The Justice determined for the former head of the Executive to hand over his passport to the PF.

See below the main targets of the operation:



Sérgio Lima/ Poder360 –

Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – April 22, 2022

Sérgio Lima/ Poder360 – 23.nov.2023

Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – 26.Sep.2023

Sérgio Lima/Poder360 08.Aug.2023

Arthur Max/MRE

Flickr

Marcos Corrêa/Planalto – April 9, 2021

Sérgio Lima/Poder360 28.Jul.2022

reproduction

The agents carried out 33 search and seizure warrants, 4 preventive arrest warrants and 48 alternative measures, such as the prohibition of maintaining contact with the others being investigated, the prohibition of leaving the country, with the delivery of passports within 24 hours and suspension the exercise of public functions.

The searches were carried out in Amazonas, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso do Sul, Ceará, Espírito Santo, Paraná, Goiás and the Federal District. The legal measures were issued by the STF (Supreme Federal Court).

In notethe PF said that the operation investigates “criminal organization that acted in the attempted coup d'état and abolition of the Democratic Rule of Law, to obtain a political advantage by maintaining the then President of the Republic in power”.

See images of the searches in Brasília recorded by the photographer Power360 Sergio Lima:



Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – 8.Feb.2024

Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – 8.Feb.2024

Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – 8.Feb.2024

Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – 8.Feb.2024

Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – 8.Feb.2024

Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – 8.Feb.2024

Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – 8.Feb.2024

Sérgio Lima/Poder360 – 8.Feb.2024

Read more about the operation against Bolsonaro and his allies: