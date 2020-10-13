new Delhi: India and China held a seventh round of military talks to resolve the ongoing deadlock in eastern Ladakh. This meeting lasted for about 13 hours on Monday. After the meeting, the Indian Army has said that serious, comprehensive and constructive dialogue took place between India and China on the issue of withdrawal of troops on the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The military said, “In military talks, India and China agreed not to allow mutual differences in dispute and jointly maintain peace in the border areas.” The statement said that India and China became between their leaders Agree to implement critical understanding seriously.

The army said that it was agreed in the India-China talks that a dialogue would be maintained to find a solution acceptable to both sides for the withdrawal of troops as soon as possible. India and China agreed to maintain dialogue and contact through military and diplomatic channels.

Please tell that the border dispute between India and China has entered the sixth month. India and China have deployed nearly one lakh soldiers in high altitude areas, which are ready to stand in the long deadlock.

Indian soldiers captured several strategically important heights on the southern bank of the Pangong River on the night of 29 and 30 August, which has greatly strengthened the position of the Indian Army there.

In response to the Chinese Army, the Indian Army has removed tanks and other heavy arms and weapons on the border and has made adequate arrangements for fuel, food and things to be used in winter.