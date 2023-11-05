Home page politics

From: Luke Rogalla

Split

Israel calls civilians in the Gaza Strip a window of opportunity to flee. The army reports new fighting with Hamas. The war in Israel and Gaza in the news ticker.

Jahia Sinwar “eliminate” : Israel wants head of the Hamas kill

: Israel wants head of the Hamas kill More Airstrikes planned? Israel’s army calls on people in the Gaza Strip to flee

planned? Israel’s army calls on people in the Gaza Strip to flee The information processed here for War in Israel come from international media and news agencies, but also from the parties to the conflict. The information on the situation can be independently verified Israel and in Gaza Strip but sometimes not. We remain transparent in these cases too.

Tel Aviv – Fighting between the Israeli army and the Islamist Hamas continues unabated in the Gaza Strip. Palestinian terrorists attacked Israeli soldiers in the south of the Gaza Strip near the border with anti-tank missiles early Sunday morning, the newspaper reported Jerusalem Post. The Israeli military fired back. A good week after the start of the Israeli ground operation, the Israeli army took journalists into the contested Palestinian territory.

Israeli ground troops are also targeting the head of the Islamist Hamas as they advance in the Gaza Strip. Israeli troops are “dismantling one Hamas battalion after another” and would “eliminate” Hamas chief Jahia Sinwar, the newspaper quoted The Times of Israel Israel Defense Minister Joav Gallant late Saturday.

Jahia Sinwar “eliminate”: Israel wants to kill head of Hamas

“We will find Jahia Sinwar and eliminate him. If Gazans get there before us, it will shorten the war,” Gallant said, according to the report. Israeli troops attacked terror targets in Gaza city from both the south and north and moved into urban areas, it said.

This image, taken near Sderot on Israel’s border with the Gaza Strip, shows fire and smoke after an airstrike by Israeli forces in the Palestinian territory. © Yuri Cortez/AFP

Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari recently stated that it was the intention of Hamas and its leader Sinwar to show the image of a destroyed Gaza and to hold Israel responsible for the suffering of the people there. “They will not be able to hide the real culprits, namely themselves, who brought ruin to Gaza,” Hagari had said.

More air strikes planned? Israel’s army calls on people in the Gaza Strip to flee

The Israeli army has once again given civilians in the Gaza Strip a window of opportunity to flee to the south of the coastal area on Sunday. The Israeli armed forces would allow traffic on a southbound road between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. local time (9 a.m. and 3 p.m. CET), an Israeli army spokesman wrote on the X platform (formerly Twitter) on Saturday evening. The army also released a map showing the designated road. The speaker called on people to take the next opportunity to go south for their own safety.

Before the War in Israel: The History of the Israel-Palestine Conflict in Pictures View photo series

In view of the massive violence in the Gaza Strip, pro-Palestinian mass demonstrations took place in numerous countries on Saturday, demanding an end to the Israeli attacks. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, at least 9,488 people have been killed by Israeli attacks since October 7th. (lrg/dpa)