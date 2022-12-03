Sonora.- Elements of Mexican Army after repelling a assault with shots from firearms by a group of individuals who were traveling in various vehicles, stopped to 6 people and ensured armament, tactical gear Y vehiclesin GuaymasSonora.

Derived from intelligence work, the staff of the Mexican Armyknew that a way

of third order located in the vicinity of the town “Guácimas” of the aforementioned municipality,

was employed by a group of armed individuals who traveled in various vehicles

to carry out illegal activities, which is why; directed its recognitions towards mentioned

place.

As the military personnel approached said town, they were attacked with

shots of Firearms by alleged members of organized crime; for the

above, and in the face of a current, real and imminent threat, the members of the Mexican Army

adopted a security device that allowed them to adjust their actions to the National Law on the Use of Force, repelling the aggression that resulted in a lifeless aggressor and the

arrest of 6 alleged attackers, one of whom was injured, assuring them

Next:

15 weapons.

77 chargers.

Various cartridges.

Diverse tactical team.

5 vehicles.

2 motorcycles

It is worth mentioning that the individual who was injured received first aid.

and was evacuated as a detainee to the General Hospital of Guaymas, sonorous For your attention

medical; while the rest of the detainees and the insured were made available to

the competent authorities, in order to carry out investigations and actions

expert reports that allow confirming the characteristics of the armament, chargers Y cartridges

insured.