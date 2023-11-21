Reduced scale will take place in December and January; corporation seeks to cut spending on electricity, water and food

The Army will place its personnel on a part-time basis for 2 months, from December 4, 2023, to January 26, 2024. The troops, however, will receive full pay during the period. The decision seeks to reduce costs with electricity, water, food in barracks and also balance the budget.

The information is from G1 and were confirmed by Power360. The decision was taken in September and communicated to the military via an internal bulletin. Hospitals and military schools are excluded from the part-time regime.

To the Power360the Army reported that “prioritizes administrative rationalization activities, savings in utility costs (electricity, water, etc.) and food, with a necessary reduction in expenses”.

The institution did not say how much it should save or the number of soldiers who will have their scale reduced. According to the Force, “The annual instruction calendar includes the months of October and November with troop training and certification exercises, involving large personnel in activities stationed or outside military organizations”.

Regarding the reduction in salaries, the Army says there is no legal provision for the cut.

At the end of 2022, for example, according to what was found Power360the reduction in personnel was not carried out due to the inauguration of the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and through the camps in front of the barracks.

The months of December and January are, according to the Army, those with the lowest availability of personnel. The institution stated that temporary military personnel are furloughed at this time and replacements only arrive in March. According to the Army, vacations and transfers for career soldiers are also concentrated during this period.

Despite the reduction, the institution said that the command and administration of military organizations continue to function and that the operational capacity of the troops will not be affected.

“Duty rosters are maintained for all Army personnel, where military personnel spend 24 hours employed in the security of barracks and installations under the responsibility of the Army, in addition to personnel also completing this period teleworking, according to the demands of each military unit.”, says the note.

According to the Army, the regime of part-time hours will be suspended and all troops called up if necessary.

Read the full Army note about the reduction in working hours:

“The Army Social Communication Center informs that the part-time period will take place from December 4, 2023 to January 26, 2024. The Army’s annual instruction calendar includes the months of October and November with training and certification exercises of troops, involving large personnel in activities stationed or outside military organizations. At the end of this period, the Land Force prioritizes administrative rationalization activities, savings in utility costs (electricity, water, etc.) and food, resulting in a necessary reduction in expenses.

“The months of December and January coincide with the lowest availability of personnel, since temporary military personnel are furloughed at that time and their replacements only arrive in March. This period also includes vacations and transfers for career military personnel. The command and administration of military organizations continue to function normally, so this situation does not compromise the operational capacity of the Land Force to always be able to fulfill its constitutional mission.

“Duty rosters are maintained for all Army personnel, where military personnel spend 24 hours working in the security of barracks and installations under the responsibility of the Army, in addition to personnel also completing this period teleworking, according to the demands of each unit. military. It is very important to highlight that in the case of employment, of any nature, an employee will always be ready to be called upon, regardless of the period of the year, for this reason the Readiness Forces (FORPRON) were established in all regions of the country and in case of an operation of great magnitude and duration in time, the part-time situation is suspended.”

