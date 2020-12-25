joinindianarmy.nic.in, Indian Army recruitment rally 2020: 8th, 10th, 12th youth of many districts of Uttarakhand is a great opportunity to join the Indian Army. Two army recruitment rally is going to be held in Uttarakhand from 15 February 2021 to 10 March 2021. The first rally will be held from 15 February to 23 February 2021 for the youth of Pithoragarh, Champawat districts and the second rally will be held from 24 February to 10 March 2021 for the youth of Almora, Bageshwar, Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital. Both rallies will take place at Kumaon Regimental Center Ranikhet. Interested candidates will have to register before going to joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Learn about the positions and qualifications of both rallies here

First rally (for youth of Pithoragarh, Champawat districts) – Click to read full notification

– You can register by 30 January. The admit card will be sent by email between 31 January 2021 and 1 February 2021.

Constable – General Duty

– Age limit – 17 ½ -21 (born between 1 October 99 to 01 April 2003)

– 10th pass with at least 45% marks and 33% marks in every subject

Soldier technical

– Age limit – 17 ½ -23 (born between 1 October 97 to 01 April 2003)

– 12th pass with at least 50 percent marks (Physics, Chemistry, Maths, English subject required in 12th). And it is necessary to have 40 percent marks in every subject

Soldier Clerk / Store Keeper / Technical Inventory Management

– Age limit – 17 ½ -23 (born between 1 October 97 to 01 April 2003)

– 12th pass in any stream with at least 60 per cent marks. And it is necessary to have 50 percent marks in every subject

Sepoy Tradesman (10th pass)

– Age limit – 17 ½ -23 (born between 1 October 97 to 01 April 2003)

– 10th pass. And it is necessary to have 33 percent marks in every subject

The selection

Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Written Examination.

There will be negative marking in the written examination.

Second rally (for the youth of Almora, Bageshwar, Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital) – Click to read full notification

– You can register by 30 January. The admit card will be sent by email between 08 January 2021 to 14 February 2021.

Constable – General Duty

– Age limit – 17 ½ -21 (born between 1 October 99 to 01 April 2003)

– 10th pass with at least 45% marks and 33% marks in every subject

Soldier technical

– Age limit – 17 ½ -23 (born between 1 October 97 to 01 April 2003)

– 12th pass with at least 50 percent marks (Physics, Chemistry, Maths, English subject required in 12th). And it is necessary to have 40 percent marks in every subject

Soldier Nursing Assistant (AMC)

– Age limit – 17 ½ -23 (born between 1 October 97 to 01 April 2003)

– 12th pass with Science with at least 50 per cent marks. It is important to have Chemistry, Physics, Bio and English in 12th. It is necessary to have 40% marks in every subject.

Soldier Clerk / Store Keeper / Technical Inventory Management

– Age limit – 17 ½ -23 (born between 1 October 97 to 01 April 2003)

– 12th pass in any stream with at least 60 per cent marks. And it is necessary to have 50 percent marks in every subject

Sepoy Tradesman (10th pass)

– Age limit – 17 ½ -23 (born between 1 October 97 to 01 April 2003)

– 10th pass. And it is necessary to have 33 percent marks in every subject

Sepoy Tradesman (8th Pass)

– Age limit – 17 ½ -23 (born between 1 October 97 to 01 April 2003)

– 8th pass. And it is necessary to have 33 percent marks in every subject

The selection

Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Written Examination.

There will be negative marking in the written examination.