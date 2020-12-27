Army Recruitment Rally 2020: Indian Army has brought the opportunity to the youth of the country to become soldiers in the army. For this, a notification has been issued by the Indian Army (Joinindian Army) to organize an army recruitment rally from 06 February 2021 in various districts including Jorhat and Shillong, Assam. A recruitment rally is being organized at Jorhat ARO from 06 to 19 February and at Shillong ARO from 06 to 25 February 2021.

According to the latest notification of army recruitment, recruitment will be made for the posts of soldier (GD), soldier (technical), soldier (tradesman 10th pass), soldier (tradesman 8th). Admission will be given in this recruitment rally of the army from the admit card itself. Therefore, the applicants are advised to register themselves to join the Indian Army website joinindianarmy.nic.in from 25 December to 23 January to participate in the upcoming army recruitment rally. Eligible candidates for recruitment will be sent through registered e-mail from January 24 to January 30 to attend the rally. Keep in mind that the candidates will be given admission in the rally group only from the admit card. You can visit the Army website for detailed details and terms of Army Recruitment Rally. With this, you can also download the recruitment notification from the notification link given here.

Jorhat (Assam) Army Recruitment 2020 Rally Notification

Shillong (Assam) Army Recruitment 2020 Rally Notification

Application Conditions:

Soldier (GD):

– Age range 17-1 / 2 to 21 years

Applicant must have been born between 1 October 1999 to 1 April 2003.

– 10th pass with 45% marks or at least 33% marks in all subjects.

Soldier (Technical):

– Age 17-1 / 2 to 23 years

Applicant must have been born between 1 October 1997 and 1 April 2003.

10 + 2 pass with 50% marks or at least 40% marks in all subjects.

Soldier (Tradesman 10th pass)

– Age range 17-1 / 2 to 23 years

Applicant must have been born between 1 October 1997 and 1 April 2003.

-10th pass or at least 33 per cent marks in all subjects.

Soldier (Tradesman 8th)

– Age range 17-1 / 2 to 23 years

Applicant must have been born between 1 October 1997 and 1 April 2003.

– 8th pass, with at least 33% marks in all subjects.

Website – http://joinindianarmy.nic.in/