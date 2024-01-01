Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/01/2024 – 17:19

Starting this January, the Army will once again issue authorizations for new CACs (Hunters, Sports Shooters and Weapon Collectors). New registrations had been suspended since the beginning of the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) by decree that reversed the arms policy of the administration of Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Thanks to measures adopted by the former president in favor of arming civilians, the CACs became the largest armed segment in the country, even greater than the police force.

The resumption of the issuance of so-called Registration Certificates (CR) was expressed in a statement and in an Army ordinance, published at the end of December.

The new regulation had been awaited by the arms market since July, when a new decree by Lula signaled that the issuance of new registrations would be resumed following a deliberation by the Army.

The military ordinance contains a series of specifications regarding civilian access to so-called controlled products. One of the main changes concerns the validity period of CRs. With Bolsonaro, he was ten years old. Now, documents will need to be renewed every three.

Additionally, all CRs issued before the new rules will expire in July 2026 and will need to be renewed to remain in good standing.

The Army's Controlled Products Inspection Department (DFPC) published a note on December 22, highlighting that requests from interested parties that had already been sent to the Army's Corporate Management System (SisGCorp) will be returned so that the new required documentation can be completed. be attached.

In 2019, Brazil had 197 thousand people registered as CACs. In July 2023 there were already 803 thousand. For comparative purposes, the number of active military police officers in all States is estimated at around 406 thousand and the total number of men in the Armed Forces is estimated at 365 thousand.