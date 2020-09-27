Highlights: Indian Army is preparing for winter deployment in Ladakh

It is the largest logistics operation since independence.

From October to January, the temperature is much below zero.

Relations between India and China have been tense since April-May.

new Delhi

The Indian Army is preparing for winter deployment in Ladakh amidst efforts to reduce tension on the Line of Actual Control (LAC). It is expected that tensions in the region may decrease soon. In its largest military logistics operation in the decades after independence, the Indian Army provided tanks, heavy weapons, ammunition, fuel, food, and the essentials needed to cope with the dreadful winter of about four months in high altitude areas in eastern Ladakh. Has supplied things. An army officer says that this is the largest logistic operation so far which has been implemented in Ladakh after independence.

The Ops-Logistics (Operation-Logistics) wing of the Northern Command of the Army has started providing food and ration to the soldiers stationed on the far outskirts, no matter how odd the circumstances are. For this, help is being taken from Army Service Corps (Army Service Corps) to Aviation-Wing and Air Force. In fact, Chief of Army Staff General MM Narwane has been personally involved in planning and overseeing the implementation of the mammoth exercise that began in mid-July.

Cold is cold

Under the logistic operation, the army has transported a large number of clothes, tents, food items, communication equipment, fuel, heaters and other items to an altitude of 16,000 feet. At the same time, India has deployed three additional army divisions in eastern Ladakh to deal with any Chinese daring. Explain that from October to January, the temperature varies from minus 5 to minus 25 degrees Celsius.

Stocks of ration, oil and other essentials for winter

According to sources, India has imported winter clothes and gear from some countries in Europe and they have already been supplied to the troops in East Ladakh. Nearly all aircraft and helicopters of the Indian Air Force, including the C-130J Super Hercules and the C-17 Globemaster, have been used to transport thousands of tons of food, fuel and other equipment to the area.

T-90 and T-72 tanks deployed in Ladakh

Even though efforts are being made to resolve the issue once again between India and Chinese forces through dialogue, it is clear from the attitude of the Indian Army that it does not have any corps in its preparations against China on any front. Want to leave The Indian Army’s T-90 tanks and BMPs are making a hue and cry against China in a valley spanning thousands of miles in eastern Ladakh. If needed, these tanks can penetrate into the outskirts of China and destroy its bases.

Army on high alert

The Indian Army has decided to maintain its current strength of troops in all major areas in eastern Ladakh in the winter months as there was no indication of an early reconciliation of the border with China. The Indian Air Force (IAF) has also decided to remain on high alert in the forward air bases along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

China has also prepared to stay in winter

According to the information, China has also made full preparations to stay on LAC throughout the winter. A senior official says that they are not trusting China blindly. Joint statements are a good starting point. We want to end the tension, but what China is saying should also appear on the ground. We will not be lax at all until the Chinese troops retreat. Indian soldiers will be fully deployed and alert.

Violent tension increased tension

Relations between India and China have been tense since April-May, but on the night of June 15, the violent clash between the soldiers of the two countries in the Galvan Valley on LAC has increased the tension. Twenty soldiers of the country were sacrificed in a six-hour clash of Indian soldiers with Chinese soldiers, while more than 40 Chinese soldiers were killed. The atmosphere has not improved even after several rounds of talks.