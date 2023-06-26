In the Ukraine war, suffering and death are part of everyday life. This also applies to children, say the UN and make serious accusations against Russia in particular – but also against Ukraine.

New York – Serious crimes against children in Ukraine war: The United Nations accuses Russia of this in an internal report. Accordingly, Russia is responsible for the killing of at least 136 children in the past year. As a result, the UN put the Russian army on a list of organizations that commit serious crimes against children in armed conflicts. The paper is also called the “List of Shame”.

Ukraine is also accused of killing children. According to the UN report, 477 children were proven to have been killed in Ukraine in 2022. In addition to the 136 believed to be Russian, the UN blames Ukrainian troops for killing 80 children. Neither warring party can be blamed for the remaining casualties, the report said.

Children’s shoes commemorate children who were killed in the Ukraine war. © ZUMA Wire/imago

Airstrikes on Ukrainian schools and hospitals – UN appalled

Since the beginning of the Russian war of aggression, the Russian army has regularly carried out airstrikes on Ukrainian towns and villages. According to the UN report, most of the children were killed. The exact number of victims is probably much higher, the UN estimates. Secretary-General António Guterres was appalled. He was particularly shocked by the many attacks on schools, hospitals and protected personnel, he said.

Likewise, the high number of children killed and maimed attributed to the Russian armed forces and affiliated armed groups. He was also “concerned” about the actions of the Ukrainian troops. The UN did not put Ukraine on its “list of shame”. However, Guterres warned Kiev that he would monitor the situation for his next report. The current report was handed over to the UN Security Council on Thursday and is due to be published next week.

UN report: Children used as human shields

The United Nations documented a total of 751 attacks on schools and hospitals in 2022. 480 of them were carried out by the Russian army and its allies. Ukrainian forces are credited with 212 attacks. The remaining cases could not be assigned to either side with certainty. However, the UN report also shows that children are not only killed in air raids in the Ukraine war.

For the past year, cases of 92 children have been registered, most of whom were used as human shields in Ukraine. With the exception of one case, all cases were attributed to the Russian side. In addition, according to the report, 909 children were mutilated, 518 by Russian troops and 175 by Ukrainian troops. (with dpa and afp)

