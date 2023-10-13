Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun

Israel is planning a ground offensive against Hamas. An ordered evacuation could trigger a humanitarian catastrophe. The news ticker about the war.

warning the WHO : The situation in the Gaza Strip is becoming increasingly hopeless

the : The situation in the Gaza Strip is becoming increasingly hopeless The information processed here comes from international media and news agencies, but also from Israel. It is currently not possible to fully understand the situation. Therefore, not all information can be provided War in Israelto Hamas and Gaza Strip check immediately and independently.

Tel-Aviv – In the war against Hamas it seems Israeli ground offensive imminent. Around 1.1 million Palestinians are expected to leave the city of Gaza in the next 24 hours and relocate to the south of the Gaza Strip. This emerges from information from the United Nations. The Israeli military informed the UN about this.

In the coming days, the Israeli army will “operate on a significant scale in Gaza City,” said a statement, including the Times of Israel is present. However, “great efforts will be made to avoid harming civilians.”

Photo from October 13th: The city of Gaza after a rocket strike © Mahmoud Hams/AFP

In the hours before, the Israeli army’s counterattacks also again fired on residential buildings in the Gaza Strip that, according to the military, were used by the militants. The army said the five residential buildings affected were also used by Hamas for terrorist activities. Every position of the “murderers” is being attacked, said military spokesman Daniel Hagari. Hamas has already lost control of large areas in the Gaza Strip.

War in Israel: Health system in the Gaza Strip “on the verge of collapse”

The suffering civilian population in the coastal strip hermetically sealed off by Israel is in an increasingly hopeless situation on the seventh day after the Hamas massacre of hundreds of Israelis. The health system is “on the verge of collapse,” warned the World Health Organization (WHO). “Without electricity, hospitals run the risk of becoming morgues,” wrote Fabrizio Carboni, Middle East regional director of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), on the online platform X (formerly Twitter).

The UN meanwhile appealed to Israel to withdraw the evacuation request. Otherwise, an already tragic situation will turn into a catastrophic one. “The United Nations considers it impossible for such a movement to take place without devastating humanitarian consequences,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

More than 1,500 people were killed and at least 6,612 others were injured in the Hamas massacre. According to official information, around 150 people were also abducted to the Gaza Strip. (with agencies)