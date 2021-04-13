Through a virtual event, Netflix presented this Tuesday, April 13, the first trailer of Army of the dead, film directed by the popular Zack Snyder.

At the meeting, which was attended by the director and the film’s protagonist Dave Bautista, the filmmaker shared with the press his expectations and how the film was developed. “It is a story that I have enjoyed, the work with the cast has been incredible. I am grateful, ”he commented.

Cast of Army of the dead. Photo: Netflix

For his part, Bautista indicated that he sympathized with Scott Ward, his character in Army of dead and with the project immediately “because it was not the typical zombie movie, here they are aware of what they are and that will catch the public.”

At another point, the actor highlighted Snyder’s work in directing and the ethics that he maintains on and off the set with the rest of the team. “I like working with people I can learn from, and you give me material for that,” he mentioned.

What is Army of the dead about?

The army of the dead will revolve around a group of mercenaries, led by the character of Bautista, who accept the mission to carry out a gigantic robbery in a city of Las Vegas infested by zombies.

Netflix Army of the dead trailer

Release date of Army of the dead

Netflix confirmed that the film will arrive on its service next May 21, 2021 .

Cast of Army of the dead

Dave Bautista as Scott Ward

Ella Purnell as Kate Ward

Ana de la Reguera as Cruz

Garret Dillahunt as Frank Peters

Raúl Castillo as Mikey Guzman

Omari Hardwick as Vanderohe

Tig Notaro as Marianne Peters

Hiroyuki Sanada as Hunter Bly

Nora Arnezeder as Lily (The Coyote)

Matthias Schweighöfer as Ludwig Dieter.