Army of the dead is the new film with which Zack Snyder will return to the zombie genre, 17 years after Dawn of the Dead. It was originally planned as a sequel, but the script was stuck in development for a decade.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the director revealed that Warner Bros never took his ideas for the film seriously and refused to give him enough money to make it. After this, he offered the project to Netflix and, without problems, he got the green light to make his dream come true.

Photo: Netflix

“They didn’t want to spend that kind of money on a zombie movie or they didn’t take it that seriously. I always told them ‘look, guys, this is more than that (a zombie movie)’, but it sizzled, “he said without abandoning the idea of ​​taking the project to the big screen in the future.

“We were in a meeting with Netflix and he was telling them about some scripts he was working on. I brought up the idea and he (Scott Stuber, president of original content) said ‘that’s the movie; go write that movie and let’s make it, ‘”the filmmaker explained.

Photo: Netflix

Years later, Snyder decided that Army of the dead It will not be a sequel but a delivery belonging to the same universe. The limelight will fall on a group of mercenaries who try to rob a casino in Las Vegas during the outbreak of a zombie plague.

“It’s a full-blown zombie heist movie. You expect total chaos with undead and you get it 100%. But you also get these really amazing characters on a fantastic journey. It’s going to surprise people that there is a lot of warmth and real emotion with these great personalities, ”he explained.

It should be noted that Netflix has been satisfied with the work and decided to give the green light to a prequel and animated series that will be titled Army of the dead: lost Vegas, which will explore the characters we will meet before the epidemic gets out of control. Both productions began their development in October of last year.