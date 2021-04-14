Zack Snyder is ready to return to zombie movies with Army of the dead. The film was originally planned as a sequel to Dawn of the dead, but a lack of support from Warner Bros ended up bogging down the script for the film.

“It’s a full-blown zombie heist movie. You expect total chaos with undead and you get it 100%. But you also get these really amazing characters on a fantastic journey. It’s going to surprise people that there is a lot of warmth and real emotion with these great personalities, ”the director explained previously.

Ahead of its premiere on May 21 via Netflix, the director spoke to Insider about Army of the dead: “There are no more versions of this movie. This is the director’s cut. They will not have to see a ruined version. They will be able to see the incredible version from the beginning ”.

“I really wanted to make a movie with a universe and an intellectual property where I could be the extreme authority and allow the audience to just be on a journey that is purely my design,” Snyder continued.

On the other hand, Snyder described his experience working with Netflix as amazing, unlike Warner Bros: “My team has been very supportive, an incredible collaboration and really a joy. This was probably one of my experiences, if not the most rewarding, that I have had making a movie. “

Army of the dead – official synopsis

The story stars a group of mercenaries led by the character Dave Bautista. They accept the mission to carry out a robbery in a city of Las Vegas infested by zombies.

Who is who in Army of the dead?

Dave Bautista as Scott Ward

Ella Purnell as Kate Ward

Ana de la Reguera as Cruz

Garret Dillahunt as Frank Peters

Raúl Castillo as Mikey Guzman

Omari Hardwick as Vanderohe

Tig Notaro as Marianne Peters

Hiroyuki Sanada as Hunter Bly

Nora Arnezeder as Lily (The Coyote)

Matthias Schweighöfer as Ludwig Dieter.