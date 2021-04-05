Army of the Dead is the ribbon that will signify the return of Zack snyder to the zombie cinema after 17 years of directing Dawn of the Dead, the first film of his filmography.

The feature film can only be seen on Netflix and stars Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Matthias Schweighöfer, Omari Hardwick and Ana de la Reguera, who will take advantage of the chaos in Las Vegas to steal millions of dollars.

Army of the Dead – Trailer

Army of the Dead – Release Date

Zack Snyder’s new movie can be seen from May 21, 2021 on Netflix . The director also wrote the script with Shay Hatten (John Wick 3: parabellum) and Joby Harold.

Army of the dead – official synopsis

A group of mercenaries decides to carry out the biggest robbery that has ever been carried out in the city of Las Vegas after an epidemic of the undead occurs. For this they will have to enter a quarantine zone, with the risks that this entails.

Army of the dead – promotional posters

Army of the Dead poster. Photo: Netflix

Army of the Dead poster. Photo: Netflix

How to watch free content on Netflix?

To access this content, you will only have to enter the page of Watch Free and choose which one you want to see. At the moment, the new Netflix platform is available exclusively for computers and Android devices. It is not compatible with the browsers of ios nor with mobile applications.