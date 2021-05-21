M.in the middle of nowhere in Nevada, two vehicles collide – an art in view of the sparse traffic on the local highway and the fact that one of them is a dangerous goods transporter. But neither an escort car drives him in front of him, nor do the occupants of the other accident car have eyes for the road. It is about a young bride and groom, wild at heart as in David Lynch’s film of the same name and completely indulged in carnal desires, also at the wheel. This is how they put their future in the sand. And the dangerous goods in the oncoming truck free. As a result, the future of the accompanying escort suddenly looks completely different.

The dangerous good is a zombie that runs at lightning speed and bites, making the victims one of his own. To show us what an exponentially growing zombie army can do, Zack Snyder, the director, screenwriter and cameraman of “Army of the Dead”, suffices the opening credits: The closest city is Las Vegas, and in a quickly cut one In a sequence of scenes, the zombies flood the casinos and continue to proselytize until a heroic troop succeeds in a bloody battle to build a wall around the entire city to limit the zombie infection. Among other things, a large bald man with plenty of firepower is involved.



Dave Batista was best known for his role as Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy. The viewer can imagine that he was once a wrestler.

Snyder staged all of this as if he were quickly summing up a previous film before his sequel, in which the bald man, who is now privatized as a grill master, is hired by a casino owner for two hundred million dollars from his vault in Las Vegas to fetch. The joke is that this earlier film doesn’t even exist: Everything that is wasted in terms of viewing values ​​in the five-minute opening credits was shot especially for “Army of the Dead”. And so much can be said: Those who have survived the horrors of the fight against zombies, which appear in a split second, should not be shaken by the remaining 140 minutes. The splatter scenes even stop for a whole hour.

Schweighöfer as a sensitive person

First of all, Scott Ward (the bald man, played by Dave Bautista, a former wrestler who became known for his role as the kind-hearted fighting machine Drax in the “Guardian of the Galaxy” films) has to assemble a team of specialists for the mission, including the German Safeknacker Dieter, for whom Snyder hired his most famous actor in this country: Matthias Schweighöfer. He lays his role as a dexterous sensitive in the manner of Horst Buchholz in “The Glorious Seven” and is a real show. The rest – including a grumpy helicopter pilot, a sniper, two zombie combat veterans, and Scott’s philanthropic daughter – don’t look bad either. Anyone who believed that the zombies vegetating in Las Vegas would be the biggest problem for this deliberately diverse combo will be informed by snippets of news that the American president has ordered a large fireworks display to mark the national holiday on July 4th: An atomic bomb is intended for the undead Put an end to the haunted Las Vegas. That’s in four days.

So we’re dealing with a wild mix of genres: zombie film, heist movie and countdown thriller. For an eclectic like Snyder, that’s a second Whit Monday. Now one cannot say that the world has been waiting for this film, at least less urgently than for Snyder’s lavishly reworked Director’s Cut of the “Justice League”, which Warner recently made possible for him after fellow director Joss Wheedon, who was the original Snyder cal vision had messed up in the opinion of the audience (FAZ from March 18). The same studio postponed the shooting of “Army of the Dead” since 2007, until it finally gave up, which Netflix accessed. There you can see the film from today as a stream. Merry Pentecost indeed!

Made for the canvas

Of course, such a spectacle vehicle belongs on the big screen. The depopulated and desert-dusty Las Vegas only recently demonstrated its morbid charm in Denis Villeneuve’s “Blade Runner 2049”, and Zack Snyder seems to have viewed this film well in terms of its brilliant optics. The interaction of the dozen of the main characters in “Army of the Dead” (including a cruel zombie prince with family feelings – we know this apparent character contradiction from “Aliens”) is clever and offers teasing and sarcasms during the eventually inevitable massacre.

The US President’s emotional drama creates additional tension, who suddenly does not want to see the nuclear extermination of a significant number of zombified citizens held on the highest civil holiday in his country and therefore brings the time of the bombing forward by 24 hours. And there are much darker considerations to be faced before “Army of The Dead” releases its sparse surviving staff into credits that could just as well have been added with scenes from a sequel that seems to have already been created in the end.

Instead, Netflix has already announced that there will be a prequel. One that should look very different from the fictitious opening credits, although Zack Snyder will act as producer. However, Matthias Schweighöfer is directing – reward for the effort involved in the performance – and his Dieter will be the focus of the plot. “Army of Thieves” is set as the title, the location should be Germany, the film will start next year. Then hopefully see you in the cinema.