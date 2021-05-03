Zack Snyder made his debut as a filmmaker 17 years ago directing Dawn of the Dead. More than a decade later, he’s ready to return to his roots with Army of the dead (The army of the dead), feature film that will premiere on Netflix.

So that the wait does not become long, the streaming giant showed a new poster and a teaser for the film on its social networks. On the poster you can see Dave Bautista and the rest of the cast surrounded by zombies.

Army of the dead – poster

The new poster features the protagonists of Army of the dead. Photo: Netflix

Army of the dead – teaser

What is Army of the dead about?

The army of the dead will revolve around a group of mercenaries, led by the character of Bautista, who accept the mission to carry out a gigantic robbery in a city of Las Vegas infested by zombies.

In a virtual event organized on April 13, 2021, which was attended by the director and the protagonist of the film Dave Bautista, Zazk Snyder shared with the press his expectations and how the film was developed. “It is a story that I have enjoyed, the work with the cast has been incredible. I am grateful, ”he commented.

Release date of Army of the dead

Netflix confirmed that the film will reach its service on May 21, 2021.

Cast of Army of the dead

Dave Bautista as Scott Ward

Ella Purnell as Kate Ward

Ana de la Reguera as Cruz

Garret Dillahunt as Frank Peters

Raúl Castillo as Mikey Guzman

Omari Hardwick as Vanderohe

Tig Notaro as Marianne Peters

Hiroyuki Sanada as Hunter Bly

Nora Arnezeder as Lily (The Coyote)

Matthias Schweighöfer as Ludwig Dieter.

