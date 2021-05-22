Army of dead marks the return of Zack Snyder to the zombie genre, 16 years after his debut film Dawn of the dead. For fans of the filmmaker, a return to his ‘origins’. For his detractors, a kind of evaluation to find out how much his art has evolved with seven films in between. The result: a surprising recoil that threatens more missteps.

The story, set in a world on the brink of a zombie apocalypse, introduced us to a group of mercenaries determined to carry out an ambitious heist in the city of Las Vegas. Certainly, it painted as an effective starter for a first-rate visual spectacle with social reflection – succeeded by George Romero – included, but it couldn’t be further from reality.

The result already showed a premature decomposition and even greater than that of the zombies in the film. As the plot unfolds, there is a sigh of resignation with every missed opportunity, the certainty that subsequent scenarios are as mundane as the premise, and even the lackluster packaging the director offers on this occasion.

The director, known for his care for aesthetics, does not offer images that remain on the retina or create memorable moments that leave their mark once the footage is finished. No more than a product without identity within his filmography, which has always boasted personality, style and stamp of authorship. Unfortunately, the project was not usurped by a study and there is no Snyder cut that claims it.

As if the zombie genre wasn’t worn out enough, Army of the dead it reaffirms how exploited all ideas about the undead are. There is nothing groundbreaking, sexy angle, novelty element, or inspired moment that re-energizes the fanaticism for these monsters. On the contrary, it buries them; but fortunately the one who manages to renew them from time to time is never lacking.

Until this happens, we will have the expansion of this fictional universe courtesy of Netflix, which approved a prequel and animated series titled Army of the dead: lost Vegas. The latter will focus on the protagonists before the epidemic spirals out of control in a less than encouraging attempt to give them depth, personality, and hopefully authenticity.

In any case, Zack Snyder managed to remove that stone from his shoe and claim another personal achievement after his version of Justice League. Army of the dead was announced in 2007 as the sequel to Dawn of the dead, but Warner Bros. never viewed the project favorably. “They didn’t want to spend that kind of money on a zombie movie or they weren’t taking it that seriously,” he previously revealed to Entertainment Weekly.

In 2019, the streaming giant acquired the distribution rights and the production obtained a budget of 90 million dollars. The director’s dream had been achieved: another achievement for his artistic vision against the studio. “It is the funniest movie I have directed,” he stresses and his detractors ask that he not make another sequel without the collaboration of James Gunn, the scriptwriter of Dawn of the dead.

In short, a tape that could not have been shot and the zombie genre would not be surprising. Its lack of impact, relevance and potential is only as serious as the director’s poor ability to discern his own mistakes and deliver an unbeatable film.