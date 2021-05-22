Army of the dead, the film directed by Zack Snyder, arrived on Netflix on May 21 and has already become the most watched film by Peruvians. Action, comedy and an unusual mission are some of the elements that made the film a success.

The story introduced us to a group of mercenaries determined to carry out the biggest robbery ever to take place in the city of Las Vegas. All right after an undead epidemic strikes. Thus they will have to enter a quarantine zone, with the risks that this entails.

During the 148-minute run, we get to know the characters and their fight against the clock to seize the millions of dollars. Many perished along the way, while others survived or so we were led to believe until we got to the last minutes of the movie.

As we saw, Vanderohe managed to grab much of the loot and take a plane flight to enjoy his new life. However, he feels unwell and goes to the bathroom to examine himself. To the surprise of viewers and the character, he had a zombie bite that sentenced his fate as the new carrier of the virus.

The poster features the protagonists of Army of the dead. Photo: Netflix

With this open ending, the film gives rise to a second part that shows the zombie spread outside of Las Vegas. Actually, Zack snyder He had already shown his enthusiasm for expanding the fictional universe of which Army of the dead and Dawn of the dead are part. However, the plans lean towards prequels and not direct sequels.

“I am tremendously excited for the opportunity to partner with Netflix again to expand the Army of the Dead universe both with an international prequel and by exploring the visually dynamic world of animation. It has been a great collaboration and we are excited that Netflix is ​​seeing our intellectual property as big as we do, ”the director previously stated.