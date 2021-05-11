Army of the dead will mark Zack Snyder’s return to zombie cinema after 17 years, when he launched Dawn of the dead in 2004. Much has been speculated about the film that will hit Netflix on May 21, so the director did not hesitate to raise expectations before the premiere.

“It’s a full-blown zombie heist movie. You expect total chaos with undead and you get it 100%. But you also get these really amazing characters on a fantastic journey. It’s going to surprise people that there’s a lot of warmth and real emotion with these great personalities, ”Snyder explained previously.

A few days after its official premiere on the platform, the film was already shown to specialized critics and a select public. The first reactions seem to give credence to the filmmaker’s statements.

Army of the dead – official synopsis

The army of the dead will revolve around a group of mercenaries, led by the character of Bautista, who accepts the mission to carry out a gigantic robbery in a city of Las Vegas infested by zombies.

Cast of Army of the dead

Dave Bautista as Scott Ward

Ella Purnell as Kate Ward

Ana de la Reguera as Cruz

Garret Dillahunt as Frank Peters

Raúl Castillo as Mikey Guzman

Omari Hardwick as Vanderohe

Tig Notaro as Marianne Peters

Hiroyuki Sanada as Hunter Bly

Nora Arnezeder as Lily (The Coyote)

Matthias Schweighöfer as Ludwig Dieter.