Zack snyder returns to zombie cinema after 17 years with the feature film Army of the Dead. Thus, the filmmaker takes up the horror genre after directing Dawn of the Dead, the first film in his filmography.

The Netflix-produced film stars Dave Bautista, Ana de la Reguera, Ella Purnell, Matthias Schweighöfer and Omari Hardwick. The characters will take advantage of the mess in Las Vegas after the zombie apocalypse to steal millions of dollars.

Army of the Dead – Trailer

Army of the Dead – Release Date

The film can be seen from May 21, 2021 via Netflix. Zack Snyder will not only direct, as he wrote the script with Shay Hatten (John Wick 3: parabellum) and Joby Harold.

Army of the dead – official synopsis

A group of mercenaries decides to carry out the biggest robbery that has ever been carried out in the city of Las Vegas after an epidemic of the undead occurs. For this they will have to enter a quarantine zone, with the risks that this entails.

How to watch free content on Netflix?

To access this content, you will only have to enter the page of Watch Free and choose which one you want to see. At the moment, the new Netflix platform is available exclusively for computers and Android devices. It is not compatible with the browsers of ios nor with mobile applications.