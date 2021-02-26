Zack Snyder made his film debut with Dawn of the Dead in 2007. More than a decade later, he’s set to further expand his zombie universe with The army of the dead, a project that Netflix rescued after failing to convince the directors of Warner Bros.

Originally, the film was planned as a direct sequel, but it never materialized as the script was stuck in development for a decade. After years, the production will finally see the light and its first official trailer arrived to confirm it.

What will we see in Army of dead?

According to the official synopsis, we are situated in a post apocalyptic world devoured by zombies. On this occasion, the protagonist will fall on a group of mercenaries who try to rob a casino in Las Vegas during the outbreak of a plague of the undead.

“It’s a full-blown zombie heist movie. You expect total chaos with undead and you get it 100%. But you also get these really amazing characters on a fantastic journey. It’s going to surprise people that there is a lot of warmth and real emotion with these great personalities, ”he declared for Variety.

On her struggle to see the finished movie, Zack snyder detailed that Warner Bros did not want to spend a large amount of money on a zombie movie. “They weren’t taking it that seriously. I always told you guys look, this is more than that, but it sizzled. “

A completely opposite scenario to the one he had during a meeting with Netflix. “I was talking about some scripts that I was working on. I mentioned the idea and he [Scott Stuber, presidente de contenido original] He said, ‘that’s the movie; go write it and let’s do it. ‘