Army | Nine conscripts were in danger of drowning in the coastal jaggery level test

Nine conscripts were in danger of drowning on Tuesday in the Uusimaa brigade’s coastal jaeger level test. One was seriously injured and taken to hospital.

Nine a conscript was in danger of drowning in the accident that happened on Tuesday during the level test of the coastal jaegers of the Uusimaa brigade.

The Accident Investigation Center and Merivoimat announced the matter on Thursday.

According to the Navy, one conscript was revived. He was sent to Meilahti Hospital for further treatment and was still being treated on Thursday. According to the accident investigation center, the conscript has been seriously injured.

Hufvudstadsbladet at the time of the accident, the conscripts were on their way by boat to the Dragsvik garrison in Raasepor. During the landing, the conscripts got into too deep water, Uusimaa brigade chief of staff, commander Pekka Snellman tells the magazine.

In the press release, Snellman describes the accident as extremely regrettable.

The Accident Investigation Center will start a safety investigation into the incident. The Uusimaa Brigade supports the investigation of the accident.

Brigade training and operations continue, but watercourse training is currently suspended for the time being.

According to Snellman, possible changes to the watercourse training will be clarified later.

Crisis support has been arranged for conscripts and staff of the brigade. In addition, the conscripts have the opportunity for psychosocial support and they are instructed to communicate with the brigade staff at a low threshold.

Correction on Thursday 12.10. 18:59: Pekka Snellman is the chief of staff of the Uusimaa brigade, not the navy.