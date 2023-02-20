Aircraft are being used to transport firefighters and rescue people stranded after heavy rains on the coast of the State

The Army mobilized 450 soldiers and 6 helicopters for rescue action on the north coast of São Paulo after the region was hit by heavy rains at the end of the week.

The rescue operation also includes the participation of engineers from the 2nd Army Engineering Battalion, located in Pindamonhangaba (SP).

“We are immersed here, coordinating together with the government and other structures a joint cooperation effort so that we can provide an immediate response to the population”said General Pedro Celso Coelho Montenegro, acting commander of the CMSE (Southeastern Military Command) to the Power360.

The helicopters are being used to transport police and firefighters to places that are difficult to access, and to rescue people who are stranded.

The rescue action is an integrated operation by the Ministry of Defence, Army, São Paulo Fire Department, São Paulo State Military Police and Civil Defense.

Watch (1min34s):

The Minister of Management and Innovation in Public Services, Esther Dweck, was rescued by helicopter by the military this Monday (20.Feb) in a condominium in São Sebastião, on the north coast of São Paulo, one of the areas most affected by the storm in the last weekend.

LULA IN SÃO PAULO

This Monday (20.Feb), President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) flew by helicopter over affected areas in São Paulo and announced a series of measures alongside the governor of the State, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), and the mayor of São Sebastião, Felipe Augusto (PSDB).

Watch the full speech of Lula on the coast of SP (7min38s):