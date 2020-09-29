The Army lost 27 soldiers and wounded 146 soldiers in the last 6 years, between 2014 and 2019, due to poor quality of goods taken from the Ordinance Factory Board under the Ministry of Defense. So far this year 13 soldiers have been injured in the accident. Also, in these 6 years, ammunition worth Rs 960 crore was also destroyed, whose shelf life was not even finished. Shelf life refers to the period when the ammunition was used. It has been mentioned in an internal report of the army. In which it is said that in these 6 years, there were 403 accidents due to poor ammunition.According to a senior official, accidents are happening year after year due to poor quality of production. Every week an accident is happening to see the average. Between 2014 and 2019, there were 403 accidents. Incidents occurred 114 times in 2014, 86 times in 2015, 60 times in 2016, 53 times in 2017, 78 times in 2018 and 16 times in 2019. In which soldiers were killed and injured.

Due to poor quality, a large number of ammunition had to be destroyed even when its shelf life was not completed. 658.58 crore worth of ammunition had to be destroyed between April 2014 and April 2019. In May 2016, mines worth Rs 303.23 crore were destroyed after an accident at the Central Ammunition Depot in Pulgaon. According to the senior official, in this way, there was a loss of Rs 960 crore in 6 years. If calculated, 100 mid-artillery guns of 155 mm could be purchased at such a price.

The process of corporatization (corporatization) of OFB is also underway, which was initially opposed by the trade union. He said that this is a step towards privatization. Their strike went on for a long time and then the employees withdrew their strike after the government’s assurance.