Army | Lauri Markkanen’s military service is over – “Everyone went home on Thursday”

The director of the sports school, Ville Halonen, says that he knew how to expect that Lauri Markkanen’s military service would arouse strong interest.

Perhaps The conscript service of the incoming batch of the most followed Defense Sports School in history has ended.

A well-publicized NBA basketball player Lauri Markkanen therefore, the home delivery date of the batch received was Thursday.

“All those trained for crew duties, who served for 165 days, went home on Thursday,” says the director of the Sports School, lieutenant colonel Ville Halonen.

According to Halonen, the starting point is that the army is performed continuously and the service is not divided over several years.

When dividing into several parts, the reason is, as a rule, injury.

For example, an NHL hockey player who belonged to one of the spring teams Kasperi Kapanen has told having discontinued service this year. Kapanen has said that he was in the barracks after returning from the World Cup just a couple of weeks before the game had to be called off.

Halonen says that the attention Markkanen received was not exactly surprising.

“It was predictable that the athletes who were followed in this way would arouse interest.”

According to him, most of the communication about Markkanen’s military service went through the Basketball Association. A few inquiries came directly to the Defense Forces in the early stages of the service. The arrival batch started its service in April.

For example, Markkanen’s bread work is outside of Finland, and he traveled to North America to prepare for the NBA season after the World Cup that ended in early September.

Those with 165 days of service have 45 sports assignment days available, which according to Halonen are intended for the main events of the season. Weekends use up command days if conscript service is planned for the weekend.

“Sports instruction days are always requested separately, and their use is timed at different points in the service, depending on the conscripts’ sport and competition calendar. If well justified, they can also be timed in connection with repatriation,” says Halonen.

In addition to sports commands, conscripts can receive fitness leave for well-performed service. Its maximum amount is 20 days in 165 days of conscript service.

In addition, six days of personal leave are available. These holidays are used by all conscripts, not just sports school students.

When those who served for 165 days in the batch that started in the spring have returned home, it is quieter at the barracks in Santahamina for a while.

About 40 long-term conscripts are completing their service until the next batch of arrivals begins on October 16.

Starters of the batch focused on summer sports the list of names was published in May. In Santahamina, among others, a football player from HJK is starting Matti Peltola and pole vault junior European champion Juho Alasaari.

The selections for the batch starting next April will be published at the end of the year. The deadline for the application was already in August.

Halonen does not take a position on whether there are, for example, NHL players who have missed military service before leaving for North America.

“I’m not going to comment. At the Sports School, we do not keep track of those who have not completed their military service. It’s not our job.”